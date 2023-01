Flames broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home along Billings Mill Road in the township.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County.

The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m.

Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital.

The home was heavily damaged.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but officials say it is not considered suspicious.