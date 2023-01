The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night at Regal Cinema in Hazleton near the Laurel Mall.

HAZLETON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting at the Regal movie theater in Hazleton.

Luzerne County Communication Center confirms one person was shot at the theater around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

That person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

State police are on scene investigating the shooting in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.