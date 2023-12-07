Migrant kids connect at summer camp at Keystone College

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with some of those campers, figuring out their American dream.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — About 100 kids are spending the week at camp on Keystone College's campus in Wyoming County.

They are learning about science, math, and developing leadership skills, but this isn't your typical summer camp.

These kids all have one thing in common, their parents are migrants or refugees working in Pennsylvania.

The camp is part of the Migrant Education Program put together by the state.

"They normally in the summertime are working and not doing what most American kids do in the summer, which is go to camp, have fun, swim," said Joyce Avila, Keystone College.

"A lot of these kids want to be nurses, doctors, business owners like they want to change the whole world, but when you don't put them in environments where they can easily express themselves, or be around people that relate to them, they really stop dreaming," said Cedrick Kazadi, Camp Connect Facilitator.

These kids say they are lucky to have a chance to find a different career path than their parents.

"You get this opportunity to do it, and your parents is trying to help you make a good life," said Karan Ran.

The translator says: "She's more concentrated on the things that she wants to be because in Venezuela, her career she's you just want to study it's not very well appreciated there than here," said Sharis Mareno.

Kazadi is one of the camp facilitators and is also an alumnus of the program

"I came here and got on campus, and it just felt, I'm back home. Just like that peace of mind and just seeing all the students knowing that I was once in their shoes and now I'm on the other side just inspires me to keep coming back and just paying it forward," he said.

The students say the best part about camp is the connections they've made.

"I met amazing people, and I feel like I've met them since, like, years, but I really met them two days ago," said Cristal Ortega.

Camp runs through Friday at Keystone College.