High school senior earns associate's degree

Emily Seward is the first high school student to earn an associate's degree at Keystone College.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Tunkhannock Area high school senior Emily Seward says she has wanted to be an elementary teacher her whole life, and she's already working towards that goal.

As part of her coursework through the school, Emily is interning with Fay Ziegler's kindergarten class at Tunkhannock Primary Center in Wyoming County.

"You can only learn so much in college classes. It takes really being in the classroom to learn a lot of the skills and dispositions that you need to be an effective teacher, and I've got some great mentors," Seward said.

"It is fantastic having Emily here. She's a great asset to the classroom, and any extra hands is fantastic to have," added Ziegler.

In addition to her high school classes, Emily enrolled in courses through Keystone College.

Keystone works with school districts to give students an opportunity to get ahead.

When Emily crosses the stage at graduation next month and is handed her high school diploma, she will already have an associate's degree from Keystone College.

The first high school student to do so in Keystone's history.

"I truly can't believe that it's real. I've been working on it for two years, so it's definitely like, wow," Seward said.

"The opportunities that are available to these students now, if they just take the initiative and put in the effort, the world is their oyster, and they can do whatever they want," said Lori Bishop, Tunkhannock Area High School teacher.

Seward says it was a balancing act to make sure she got all her work done and still had time to be a teenager, but she's glad she did it and encourages others to take on the challenge.

"If you want to do it, just put in the work, the effort, the time, and believe in yourself because you can truly do it," said Seward.

Seward will continue her education in the fall at Mansfield University, pursuing a dual major in early childhood and special education.