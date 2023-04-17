Keystone College community cleanup celebrates Earth Week.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with organizers and volunteers who say this is a small way they give back to the community.

LA PLUME, Pa. — With trash bags and grabber poles in hand, Keystone College students picked up trash around campus on Wednesday.

Members of Keystone's Eco Club coordinated several events to celebrate Earth Week. They called this cleanup "Waste Wednesday."

Colin Mulhern is a member of the club and says each year, he's surprised at how much trash they pick up.

"Especially around this time of year, a lot of people spend time outdoors, driving around, enjoying the beautiful weather, enjoying the environment, going on hikes, and I think it's just really important to try and to limit the litter," Mulhern said.

Volunteers were scattered along College Avenue and throughout the campus that spans Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties. Some of those volunteers were members of the football team.

Sophomore Joshua Moore says their coach encourages them to do community service projects, and it feels good pitching in to help.

"It's like a nice little satisfaction you get where you just get the 'thank yous,' and that just makes you feel good and makes the community look good."

Volunteers worked on a four-mile stretch from campus out into the neighboring communities.

"This is a really community-based campus, and the community is very involved with this campus, so why don't we give back? It's nice to give back and clean up a little bit to make Factoryville nice," said senior Javier Tazza.

"It's definitely good to help the community out and honestly get that feedback back from them, so they can come to our games and support us fully," said senior Jorge Urizar.

Other events are planned for students at Keystone to continue celebrating Earth Week.