The fire started just before 6 a.m. Sunday in Northmoreland Township.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A home was destroyed in Wyoming County after an early-morning fire.

The fire erupted just before 6 a.m. in the Keelersburg section of Northmoreland Township, near Falls.

Officials with the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company say one person and a dog were inside at the time.

They were able to get out safely thanks to their smoke alarms going off.

No word yet on what sparked that fire in Wyoming County.