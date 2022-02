A man escaped his burning home in Scranton Wednesday night but later died at the hospital. Several cats also died in the fire.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man died after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at the apartment building on Harrington Avenue in Scranton just before 9 Wednesday night.

The coroner says a 70-year-old man who lived in the building made it out but had a heart attack and later died at the hospital.

His name has not been released.

Several cats also died in the fire.

There's no cause yet of this fire in Scranton.