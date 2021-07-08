Fire company carnival returning to Tunkhannock

The past year has been a tough one for fire companies as big fundraisers like festivals and carnivals were canceled due to COVID-19, but this summer, they're back!

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Triton Hose Company Summer Carnival has been a tradition in Tunkhannock for more than 50 years.

“Some people plan their vacations around our carnival, so you know they come to it, and that’s what they like to do," said Fire Chief Eric Kukuchka.

It draws thousands of people and raises tens of thousands of dollars for the fire company.

“Our carnival covers the costs of our building expenses throughout the year, and with losing our carnival last year, that was a very big loss of funds for us.”

Last year, when the carnival was canceled, company members had to come up with some creative ways to raise money, like holding drive-thru pizza sales.

“We did pre-sell tickets, and you would drive through our truck bay, and we would hand the pizza to the customer, and they would drive off.”

The chief said the community support has been great this past year. The pizza sales were good, but everyone is thrilled the carnival is back on.

“We’re really looking forward to a really successful year this year.”

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Triton Hose Company.