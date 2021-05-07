Annual parade and carnival held in Columbia County

After missing out last year because of the pandemic, people lined the streets for an annual parade in Columbia County.
The Millville Community Fire Company's parade stepped out Monday morning along West Main Street.
People who watched were excited for the return.
"There wasn't a parade last year because of COVID, they couldn't do it last year, but it's great they are doing it this year, and the turnout looks to be probably what everyone was hoping for," said Melissa Reed of Berwick.
After the parade, Millville Fire Company's carnival continued the fun.
The day will wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m. in Columbia County.