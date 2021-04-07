All American celebration in Wayne County

Folks came from near and far to experience the fourth in Hawley.

HAWLEY, Pa. — The sun shined on an Independence Day tradition in Wayne County Sunday afternoon.

Folks came from near and far to experience the fourth in Hawley.

The main thoroughfare in Hawley could take you on a trip back in time.

"Just looking around, like you said, seeing everybody in the red, white, and blue, and hanging the flags, and everybody having just a wonderful time. We all know how blessed we are," said Arlene Batista of Hawley.

The annual Independence Day parade in the borough is a celebration of our history and this year especially, a celebration of freedom.

The event draws people from all over who love the allure of experiencing the Fourth of July in an all-American small town.

"The small towns are really the backbone of what they call the great generation. So, we like to come to small towns and watch, we're sitting here watching the people get ready for the parade. This is a big deal for small communities," Chester County resident, Bill Mahon says.

The parade was cancelled last year amid the pandemic and this year's parade is the first time many families have been able to celebrate all together.

Terry Delorenzo of New Jersey says, "We've been through all of this stuff and here we are, you know, ready to have an amazing time with family and friends that you haven't seen in a while because it wasn't safe."

So, to say this fourth is special...is an understatement.