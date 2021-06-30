Carnival returns to help fire departments

All the money raised from West End Carnival will go to fueling the fire trucks and updating and maintaining equipment.

GILBERT, Pa. — Games are being played and the rides are spinning here at the West End Fairground, it's something many people in the community didn't think would take place this year.

That's because, at first, the West End Carnival was canceled for the second year in a row.



"This was put together in a hurry, in a rush when the fair had an open weekend. They're being very gracious with us you know they were being very good with us as far as providing them some help. But it was just something we put together to hopefully get some people out for a little fun," said Jeff Weiss, West End Fire Company President.

Last year the coronavirus pandemic canceled what would have been the carnival's second year.

It's hosted by four departments in Monroe County's West End.

"We lost all of our fundraisers during the year. I mean we have hall rentals, so we couldn't have banquets we have a parking lot where our commuters park, we lost that because there were no commuters going to NYC," said Weiss. "We lost the festivals, we lost any other fundraisers that we could have had going out and helping people and all four fire companies dealt with that for the past year."

The year's carnival is smaller than the first one in 2019 but still offers a lot for the family to do.

It's also a welcome event for local vendors.

Officials say the carnival is a win-win for those attending and the local fire departments who are benefiting.