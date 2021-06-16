Carnival season begins in Lackawanna County

Food, fun, and music filled Sherwood Park in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A big turnout Wednesday night for some summer fun in Dunmore.

Families flocked to the Carnival at Sherwood Park for some games, rides, and food.

Organizers say the carnival is one of the biggest fundraisers and the proceeds help with maintaining the park.

After having to cancel last year's festivities, folks say they are happy to be back.

"It's just fantastic after a year off. Getting all of the little kids together, having a good time. Bringing the community back together again," said Charles Ehnot of the Sherwood Youth Association.