Detour causing a headache for drivers in Wyoming County

About a five-mile stretch of State Route 292 in Northmoreland Township will be closed for the next month.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers had to back up and turn around once they hit road closed signs along State Route 292 in Northmoreland Township near Falls.

About a five-mile stretch of the road is shut down while crews work on an emergency pipe replacement.

"I live a mile away from where I work and now I have to take a six, seven-mile detour, but you do what you have to do," Linda Smith of Northmoreland Township said.

PennDOT has set up four detours for drivers.

The east and west detours for cars are about five miles long.

Tractor-trailers can be driving more than 24 miles on the designated detours.

William Weidner lives along one of the tractor-trailer detours along a narrow back road.

"The amount of traffic, this is just a rural area. If you start bringing the trucks that go up and down Route 292 all the time it's going to be quite a bit of traffic there. Some of the roads just aren't wide enough for when they do this," Weidner said.

Albert Williams also lives near the detour routes.

"It might get a little sticky around here with the trucks and stuff. You just have to take another route, there's other routes you can get around," Williams said.