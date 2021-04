Crews will be repairing a deteriorating tier arch on Route 632/Carbondale Road in Waverly Township.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A road in Lackawanna County will be closed for a month, beginning next week.

Work will start Monday on South Route 632 or Carbondale Road in Waverly Township.

Crews will be repairing a deteriorating tier arch.

Carbondale Road between Miller and Maggie Roads is expected to remain closed until early June.