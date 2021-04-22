Scranton to get new street signs

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains how grants will help the city replace thousands of street signs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you have driven around Scranton, you've probably seen street signs so faded that you can't read them. Others are rusted and bent, or there's no sign at all.

That will soon be a thing of the past. The city received $306,000 in grant money to replace over 2,000 street signs. The last time the street signs in Scranton were upgraded was in the 1990s.

"Money is tight and everything. And now with this grant, here it is, just great. Now we can really excel, the whole project," said David Medici, a Scranton DPW worker.

The Scranton DPW will handle the job of replacing the signs, a task that wasn't always at the top of the list of things to do.

"There's a lot of things in the city that probably have been taking priority over the past 20 years. And, you know, that's probably not something people thought about, so I think it's a good idea," Erin Valvano said.

The city hired a contractor to drive around every street in Scranton and to determine which of the more than 19,000 signs were the worst to replace first.

"We're prioritizing on stop signs for safety, and now for street signs, especially," Medici said.

Residents have also noticed the signs and are happy to hear navigating the city streets will be easier again.