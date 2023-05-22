Community rallies for Gin's Tavern employees

Owners of a restaurant in Wyoming County are still reeling from the fire that destroyed the family business last week. And now, the community is jumping in to help.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Flames tore through Gin's Tavern near Factoryville Friday afternoon, destroying the popular restaurant that served customers for decades.

Sandy Kostick says the loss of their family business is still hard to process, "Every day gets worse. The shock wears off, and reality hits you."

The fire also destroyed a salon connected to the building and an upstairs apartment where employee Mary Jane Frable lived.

Sandy says they'll be able to rebuild, but she feels bad for everything that Mary Jane and the salon owner lost.

"Worried about her, she's staying with her daughter right now, and we are a wealth of support for her and Shannon's Salon," said Sandy Kostick, Gin's Tavern.

It didn't take long for the community to step in and help; a GoFundMe for Mary Jane has already exceeded its goal.

Donation jars have also started to pop up in several businesses, including The Great Produce Experience Farm Stand.

The farm stand's operator, Susanne Green, says she wanted to do what she could to help the employees.

"A lot of folks nowadays are just living paycheck to paycheck, or tips to tips, and we're just doing what we can do," said Susanne Green, The Great Produce Experience Farm Stand.

Other restaurant owners in the area have also opened their doors, offering employees a job in the meantime, including Dino & Francesco's Pizza & Pasta House in South Abington Township.

"I feel like anyone would be willing to help if they're going through tough times, so I would hope that somebody would do it for us, so I'm glad that Mike and Mary Jo decided to do that," said Katelin Walton, Dino & Francesco's Pizza & Pasta House employee.

Sandy says they are overwhelmed by the support and look forward to the day they can welcome the community back through their doors, "We've never expected anything like this to happen to us, and we don't know what to say. Our community, I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."