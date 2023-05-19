Fire destroys Gin's Tavern in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A restaurant in Wyoming County was destroyed by fire Friday.
Gin's Tavern along Route 107 in Clinton Township went up in flames around 2 p.m. Friday.
Route 107 is closed at Routes 6 and 11 as fire crews from several departments work to extinguish the flames.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
