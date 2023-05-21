Kickball tournament raises money for school's garden

The garden was created in memory of Lily Grace Fagan, a third-grade student who passed away in 2017.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A game of kickball was held in Lackawanna County.

The Young Leaders Program at Mid Valley Elementary Center hosted a kickball tournament at Condella Park.

The tournament raises money for the school's Smile Garden.

The garden was created in memory of Lily Grace Fagan, a third-grade student who passed away in 2017.

"Our sixth-grade students at the Mid Valley Elementary Center were selected based of future leadership opportunities. We collaborated with Kyle Mullins' office to help kids learn what it means to be an effective leader," said Brian Kelly, Elementary Center Principal.

Eight students from Mid Valley Elementary Center were selected to take part based on the essays they submitted.