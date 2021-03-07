Clear skies for Tunkhannock fireworks show

The rain held out long enough for the Independence Day tradition.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The skies remained clear in Wyoming County for an annual community fireworks show.

Cars packed the parking lot at Tunkhannock Area High School on Saturday night.

Ahead of the fireworks, the band Popstar Drive entertained folks, and then members of the armed forces displayed the colors.

Visitors were worried how the forecast might have affected the Independence Day tradition, but the rain held off, and fireworks lit up the sky just after dark.

"All day, I've been holding my breath, hoping that it didn't rain. I'm just really excited about them, really anxious to see them again," said Shirley Anderson of Tunkhannock.