Sunday, July 4 is designated as a 'Fish-for-Free Day' by the PFBC

This July 4th will be about family, friends, fireworks -- and fishing.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Friday that Sunday, July 4 will be a Fish-for-Free Day.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, no fishing license is required to fish, the PFBC said in a press release.

However all other fishing regulations -- including season and creel limits -- will continue to apply, the PFBC said.

Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website, www.fishandboat.com .

During the holiday weekend, the PFBC reminds anglers who will be fishing from boats to follow a basic safety checklist before and during each boating adventure. Boaters should always wear a life jacket, take a basic boating safety course, have a float plan to let others know when and where they’ll be boating, and have proper boat registrations or launch permits.

Boaters should also never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the PFBC.

From July 2-4, Waterways Conservation Officers will be participating in Operation Dry Water enhanced Boating Under the Influence enforcement, the PFBC said.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired.