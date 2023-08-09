x
Wyoming County

Charges against Wyoming County teacher dismissed again

A gym teacher at Tunkhannock Area High School has twice been charged with improper behavior. Charges against her have been dismissed both times.
Credit: WNEP

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Charges against a Wyoming County teacher have been dismissed for a second time.

Ellen Kuzma, a gym teacher at Tunkhannock Area High School, was charged in March with sexual assault, corruption of minors, and related charges. Those were all dismissed in April.

Charges of sexual contact with a student, stalking, and harassment were refiled in June but were dismissed at a hearing on Tuesday.

Kuzma remains on unpaid leave from her job at the Tunkhannock Area High School.

