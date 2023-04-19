Charges against Wyoming County teacher dismissed

"We respect the magisterial district judge's decision. While all the required information for use by the defense was provided in the initial charging documents, as we evaluate a decision to refile, we would be happy to put the allegations in the form and format requested by defense counsel. We note that, In the interest of justice, the Tunkhannock Township Police Department and The Wyoming County DA's Office actually provided more detail than is required in the charging document allegations. We respect the rights of the defendant and the role of defense counsel. My job is to protect victims, especially when they are students, and to seek justice for them and their families, as well as to ensure safety within the school community."