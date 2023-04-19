Charges against Wyoming County teacher dismissed

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Charges have been dismissed in Wyoming County against a teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students.
At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a magisterial district judge dismissed charges against Ellen Kuzma. Her attorney had asked for the charges to be dismissed, saying the complaint against Kuzma was defective.
Kuzma, a gym teacher in the Tunkhannock Area School District, was charged in March with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, stalking, and harassment.
The charges stemmed from complaints made against her through county Children and Youth Services, claiming inappropriate contact with students.
Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
"We respect the magisterial district judge's decision. While all the required information for use by the defense was provided in the initial charging documents, as we evaluate a decision to refile, we would be happy to put the allegations in the form and format requested by defense counsel. We note that, In the interest of justice, the Tunkhannock Township Police Department and The Wyoming County DA's Office actually provided more detail than is required in the charging document allegations. We respect the rights of the defendant and the role of defense counsel. My job is to protect victims, especially when they are students, and to seek justice for them and their families, as well as to ensure safety within the school community."
Kuzma had been suspended from her job in Tunkhannock Area. The school district could not say Wednesday if that had changed.
