Charges refiled against former gym teacher in Wyoming County

A former gym teacher from Wyoming County is again facing charges of having inappropriate contact with students.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Wyoming County district attorney has refiled charges against former Tunkhannock Area gym teacher Ellen Kuzma. The charges against her include sexual contact with a student, stalking, and harassment.

These new charges vary slightly from the ones Kuzma faced in March. A magistrate dismissed those charges in April.

According to court papers, between August 2021 and December 2022, Kuzma had inappropriate relationships with three students at Tunkhannock Area High School.

One of the victims said Kuzma rubbed their leg at a school event, making them feel uncomfortable, and said she made comments about their appearance.

Another said Kuzma tried holding hands with them and made a comment about how their hair should be when they turn 18.

A third student told police that Kuzma asked them if they thought she was attractive and said Kuzma made a reference to their body that made them feel uncomfortable.

Neither Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters nor Kuzma's attorney, Peter Paul Olszewski offered comment.

Kuzma was arraigned Tuesday and was released without having to post bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.