Trees and limbs are down across the area Friday morning due to the strong wind. Hundreds of homes and businesses are without power from Elysburg to the Poconos.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Strong wind is causing headaches across the area Friday morning.

Trees and branches are down and so are power lines.

Hundreds of homes and businesses are in the dark from central Pennsylvania to the Poconos.

PPL says it could be a few hours before crews can get service back up and running.

