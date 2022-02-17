Enjoying the warmth before the rain

Folks took advantage of the warmer temperatures to get outside on the levee trail in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Underneath the cover of clouds, many took to a popular trail in Kingston to take advantage of the temperatures in the 50s.

"Oh, my gosh, beautiful. Actually, shouldn't have worn this," said John Diaco of Wilkes-Barre, pointing to his fleece vest. "Really nice. It's nice. Little breezy, but it's nice."

However you describe the mild weather in the middle of February, everyone here agreed it's better than what they're used to when heading out on the trail in the wintertime.

"It's cold," said Jim Jackiewicz of Wilkes-Barre. "Yesterday was a lot colder and then the wind, the wind was cold yesterday."

Jackiewicz says no matter the temperature, he's here.

"One and a half is what I'm doing. I'm recovering from a back injury that I have. But I've been walking on the state for three years when it was dirt," Jackiewicz said.

He's not alone in his regular routine. Diaco says he's out here five days a week.

"Walking, it's a great exercise," said Diaco. "I used to run, back issues now. I can't do it anymore. But walking is just as good. Less stress on the knees, the back."

Both say the mild weather was a nice change of pace.

"Early sign of spring?" asked Diaco. "I saw some robins down there, so can't be too far away!