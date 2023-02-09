'Where's Wilburr?' scavenger hunt taking place in Wayne County

The snowman will be hidden inside nearly two dozen businesses. The extra foot traffic is a welcome sight for shops downtown.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wilburr is the most sought-after snowman in one part of Wayne County, last seen holding a USA heart, wearing a blue bow tie, and sporting a patriotic top hat at shops in downtown Hawley.

It's part of the downtown Hawley partnership's "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt.

The snowman will be hidden inside nearly two dozen businesses.

The extra foot traffic is a welcome sight for shops downtown.

"It just gets people out, there's really nothing to do in the winter, so you take the kids, bundle them up, and take them into the different stores and see what's going on and what they have to offer," said Dawn Arnold, Lake Wally Café owner.

"You know what, people who were never here before are saying, 'oh my gosh, I didn't know that you were here, and I am glad I stopped,' so that kind of helps. It helps us out a lot because we are a little bit slower in the winter," added Peg Bailey of Hawley Antique Exchange.

To join in on the hunt for Wilburr, you can pick up a game card at one of the 23 participating businesses.

"Once you find wilburr in that store, you have the merchant initial or stamp that you found him and move on to the next if you find 12 Wiburrs in the different businesses, turn your game card into the business, and you'll be entered into a drawing," explained Kelly Alogna, Project Coordinator Downtown Hawley Partnership.

To kick things off, the life-size Wilburr will make his appearance this Saturday at the Lake Wally Café.

"Saturday, Wilburr will be here at 11 o'clock he'll be here doing pictures with everybody having breakfast, and that starts the whole contest," said Arnold.

The "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt wraps up on Tuesday, February 21, in Hawley.