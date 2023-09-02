Decades-old letter from Philadelphia Eagles thanks Honesdale man

A Wayne County woman says her father told a story from about how he gave money to the team's then-president but wasn't positive until she found a letter thanking him

HONESDALE, Pa. — Sitting at her kitchen table in her home in Honesdale, Bonnie Abrams talks about her father, Bill, who had long told her and her siblings a story about how he invested money in the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 1960's.

"He told me that he gave the team money but for what reason, he just said to keep them going," Abrams said.

It wasn't until her father passed in 1996 that she had found proof of that story. She discovered this letter written to him, dated November of 1967. The letter is embossed with the team logo and typewritten in green ink. It's also signed by then-team owner and Schuylkill County native, Jerry Wolman. In the letter, Wolman thanked Abrams for helping out a friend in a time of need.

Bonnie says she couldn't believe what she found in her father's belongings and called her brother to share the news.

"Guess what I found? Daddy got a letter from the Philadelphia Eagles. he did tell me what it was for but I never knew there was a letter thanking him."

Along with the letter, Bonnie also found her father's journals that he had kept to document his life and his finances.

"I do have that written in his journal that I found in his desk also with the amount."

She asked us not to disclose how much money her father gave exactly but says a journal proves it was a significant amount at the time.

Bonnie says she isn't sure how the men came to be friends, but her father would help anyone out whenever he could.

"My father was very generous if he knew it was for a good cause."

According to Philadelphia Eagles history, Wolman did face bankruptcy in 1969 and ended up selling the team.

Bonnie says she isn't an Eagles fan but will be rooting for the team in the Super Bowl this weekend.