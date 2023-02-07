Area resorts gearing up for Valentine's Day

With the holiday right around the corner, resorts in Wayne County are preparing for a busy week ahead.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The windows of the Settlers Inn in Hawley are lined with pink and red hearts, ready for the arrival of Valentine's Day guests

"It's our cozy season, and people are coming to our area to take a break from the city, to take a break from their normal stuff and have a little getaway here," said Sarah O'Fee, senior director of marketing for Settlers Hospitality Group.

With Valentine's Day falling on a weekday, the resorts are ready to welcome a double dose of guests.

"We are seeing good reservations for both this weekend for people who want to celebrate valentines day, good reservations during the week when valentines actually is, and the following weekend because it's Presidents Day weekend so there are people who are still celebrating with that," said Terri Marcellus, senior director of hotel operations.

Senior director of hotel operations, Terri Marcellus, says staff at Settlers Inn are working on wrapping up the final details.

"It's confirming reservations, ordering the right amount of food, its ordering flowers that need to go into rooms with packages, ordering champagne and chocolates, all those little extra things that we have," said Marcellus.

Of course, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without the flowers the hospitality group has its own flower shop. Staff there are busy making arrangements for the guests and other resort properties.

"We have people ordering flowers just right off the bat, we have the hotels needing flowers, the resorts need table decorations, it is extremely busy. We get really busy the week before people remember it's Valentine's Day, husbands all of a sudden are calling in their last minute orders," added O'Fee.

Marcellus says while the resorts aren't fully booked, rooms are limited.