Van drives over embankment in Wayne County

The driver of the van was checked for injuries on the scene but wasn't taken to the hospital.

WAYMART, Pa. — A minivan went over an embankment off Route 6 in Wayne County.

Officials on scene say the van was going east towards Honesdale when it clipped a box truck going the opposite direction

It then crossed lanes and went down the hill near Waymart.

The driver of the van was checked for injuries on the scene but wasn't taken to the hospital.

Traffic was a bit slow as one lane was blocked while crews cleared the wreck.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.