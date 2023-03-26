Man dead after crash in Clinton County

The Jersey Shore man lost control of his pickup truck while driving up a hill.

ALTOONA, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Clinton County.

It happened around 6:30 pm Saturday, on West Valley Road in Logan Township.

Officials say Ryan Daniels of Jersey Shore lost control of his pickup truck while driving up a hill.

The truck went off the road and flipped over.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

