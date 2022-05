The head-on wreck happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Pleasant Mount.

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Wayne County.

Two cars collided head-on around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Great Bend Turnpike (Route 371) and Pleasant View Drive near Pleasant Mount.

One person from each car was sent to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.