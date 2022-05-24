The Wayne County Arts Alliance is showing off art on larger-than-life canvases as they installed the 2022 edition of The Great Wall of Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Members of the Wayne County Arts Alliance spent their day on the corner of 4th and Main Streets installing their 2022 edition of The Great Wall of Honesdale.

It now features 12 brand new billboards made by artists from the area.

"We take photographs of the artwork, so it can be any medium — ceramics, pottery, painting, photography," explained Janet Gaglione, Wayne County Arts Alliance executive director. "A high-quality image of that is then reproduced on billboard vinyl. And the key to billboard vinyl is that it can stay up for a whole year without losing any of its vibrant color and detail."

Out of 170 submissions, 12 artists were selected to showcase their pieces in the public exhibition called "Illusion."

"Many of them are professional artists that have been displayed in other places. And some of them are brand new people who perhaps aren't professional artists themselves but have a talent, submitted some great images, and there we are," said Gaglione.

These grand scale canvases allow their work to be on display for the entire community to see.

"Lots of reaction from the community, which is wonderful because that's why we want to do more art in the community. We need to get reaction to get people involved, even if it's just looking at it, enjoying it and sharing it or creating it themselves," added Gaglione.

And they are reminding residents that you don't have to be an artist to be part of the Wayne County Arts Alliance.

"You can be an artist; you can be a professional artist, you can be someone who scribbles, you can be someone who just loves art and wants to support the fact that we bring more art to the community. So we're not just a community of artists, but a community of art enthusiasts," Gaglione said.

The Wayne County Arts Alliance will host an opening reception and celebration for the 2022 edition of The Great Wall of Honesdale at the beginning of June.