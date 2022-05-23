New ways to access the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County

A river trail project in Wayne County will soon be taking shape to provide river access for fishing, kayaking, and other outdoor activities.

HONESDALE, Pa. — State and county officials came together along the Lackawaxen River in Honesdale to announce roughly $1 million that has been secured to get the Lackawaxen River trails built.

State funding from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and DCNR, along with local donations, will allow access to the river at Industrial Point in Honesdale and White Mills near the factory field.

Those involved in this project say they've been working for about a decade to give more people access to various places along the river.

"We're way overdue and making it happen," said volunteer Molly Rodgers. "Sometimes, it just needs to come together at the right moment. And this is the moment."

"To get this many organizations to work together and to have this many people in the community be enthusiastic about the project, I think it proves one thing – in Wayne County, we care about our community," said Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith.

The access points in Honesdale and White Mills will have a boat launch, comfort stations, and pedestrian walkway and be ADA-accessible.

The Lackawaxen River trails project recently got some additional help from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to provide another access point to the river between Honesdale and Hawley.

"The most recent grant announcement was fully funding our river access site in Indian Orchard," Rodgers said.

"When a lot of people are moving into our area, and after the pandemic, many, many people recognize that outdoor recreation is something that's really awesome. It's binding and brings families together, friends together," Commissioner Smith added.

Construction of the access points in Honesdale and White Mills is expected to begin in the fall.