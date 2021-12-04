Supermarket Sweep in Wayne County

Hayes Market hosted the event in Waymart on Saturday.

WAYMART, Pa. — Getting to run through a supermarket and grab whatever you want off of the shelves is usually only something you see on television.

But for one lucky raffle winner in Wayne County, it was a reality.

Hayes Market along Roosevelt Highway in Waymart gave the winner three minutes to sprint throughout the store and grab whatever their heart desired.

He went home with over $700 worth of groceries.

"With the cost of goods going up and the shortages of product I figured no better time than the holiday season to give back to someone who in this case would win the contest, a local gentleman and support the fire department of forest city regional," said Rich Hayes, owner of Hayes Market.

Money raised from the raffle will benefit emergency services and first responders in the Forest City area.