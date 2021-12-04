'National Cookie Day' in Lackawanna County

A bakery in Scranton works hard filling cookie orders not just on Saturday but the whole month of December.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cookies are a sweet treat so many of us love snagging from our area bakers and on Saturday, they're getting a little extra attention.

After all, it's National Cookie Day.

The big day meant big orders at Lynn Sandy's Bakery in Scranton.

Some of the team members came in just after 4 a.m. to make those treats.

Workers at the bakery along Pittston Avenue say this weekend through Christmas, the holiday cookie orders just keep coming.

"We have on average anywhere from three to 500 pounds going out. We're doing trays on average of three, five, nine pounds. And we wrap them and we dome them and they go to different holiday parties. We have a huge influx of sugar cookies today for the holidays as well," said Alisha Summa with Lynn Sandy's Bakery.

And on the last week of December alone, Lynn Sandy's Bakery in Scranton is planning to whip up around 3,000 pounds of cookies near Christmas.