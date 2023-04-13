Shots fired into Wayne County business

Police arrested the suspected shooter on Thursday. They believe he fired into a closed business earlier this week.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a business in Wayne County.

State police arrested Charles Cover, 57, of Equinunk, on Thursday in Buckingham Township, near Starlight.

Investigators say security camera video shows Cover arriving at a closed business on Route 191 in Lebanon Township near Equinunk, shooting the front door with a shotgun, and breaking the glass.

Cover is locked up on charges of criminal mischief and discharging a firearm into a structure, and recklessly endangering another person.