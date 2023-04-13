Shots fired into Wayne County business

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a business in Wayne County.
State police arrested Charles Cover, 57, of Equinunk, on Thursday in Buckingham Township, near Starlight.
Investigators say security camera video shows Cover arriving at a closed business on Route 191 in Lebanon Township near Equinunk, shooting the front door with a shotgun, and breaking the glass.
Cover is locked up on charges of criminal mischief and discharging a firearm into a structure, and recklessly endangering another person.
