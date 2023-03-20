River trail project coming to Honesdale

New walking and bike paths along the Lackawaxen River are coming to the borough in Wayne County, and it is all part of a bigger project to revitalize Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Most people would consider 12th Street in Honesdale's downtown as just the way to get from Main Street to Church Street. There is two-way traffic with some spots to parallel park. But it is also where the Lackawaxen River flows through the borough in Wayne County.

"It's a gem that is hidden right in front of you that you don't get to see," said Brian Wilken, Greater Honesdale Partnership.

Greater Honesdale Partnership, a nonprofit working to revitalize the borough's downtown, applied for and received a $311,000 grant to connect this part of downtown, specifically the river, to the rest of Honesdale.

"It gives people a chance to use it and to see it and be part of it. It's such a pivotal point of the whole town," said Wilken.

With the grant money, the nonprofit will be able to install sidewalks and a bike lane along the riverbank side of the street. The traffic pattern will change, making 12th Street a one-way to make it safer for those pedestrians and bikers. There will also be new crosswalks, benches, lampposts, landscaping, and a pavilion for folks to enjoy.

"It's about the community. This is something that the community can enjoy all year long. Visitors who come to town can have something to do that's free and fun, and beautiful. The Lackawaxen River is a beautiful river, and for the first time, we're going to embrace it as the resource that it is," Wilken said.

The new walking and bike path along 12th Street will eventually connect to other trails in Honesdale, like the one in Stourbridge Park.

"This is something when we did the revitalization plan, and we put this project out, people were most excited about this," said Wilken.

This is all part of Greater Honesdale Partnership's larger project to revitalize the entire borough's downtown. The goal is to get people to come to Main Street to support local businesses and then stay here and enjoy the scenery.

"Embrace the river for something that it truly is. It's a beautiful piece of our heritage that is going to be a sustainable access now for people years to come," Wilken said.

The plan is for the river trail project to be complete by this time next year.