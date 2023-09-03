Man reported missing in Wayne County

Rino Long was last seen in the area of Cherrywood Drive in Sterling Township around 11 a.m. Sunday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been reported missing in Wayne County.

Rino Long, 68, was last seen in the area of Cherrywood Drive in Sterling Township around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Long was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow and orange circle and a Corvette on the front, navy blue shorts, and navy blue New Balance sneakers.

Police believe Long may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Long is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling the PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.