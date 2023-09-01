Luzerne County Children and Youth Services state license restored

The agency's state license has been fully restored after operating on a downgraded license for the past two years.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — During a news conference at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, the Luzerne County Children and Youth agency celebrated the efforts to get the agency back to a full license from the state.

Two years ago, the state forced the agency to work under a provisional license after a former administrator later pleaded guilty to ignoring hundreds of reports of child abuse.

"After everything that happened with kids for cash, we didn’t want any more negative news about the children in our county, and it was devastating. So that’s when it was so important for us to get a good director that’s able to come in," said Luzerne County Council Member Lee Ann McDermott.

They say the turnaround in the agency can be attributed to the new administrator, Katrina Gownley. She took the position in Luzerne County in February after more than 20 years of experience dealing with child welfare in Northumberland County.

Officials say it was a very long process to get the license restored.

"We continue to do the hard work with or without a license, but it gives validation to the work we have been doing," said Gownley.

With this full license- officials say they’ll be able to recruit better for open positions.

"If the agency was fully staffed, it’s still an extremely difficult job, so when you’re operating with 50%-60% vacancies, everyone is doing a lot more work," said Advisory Board for Children and Youth Services Chairman Josh Wilder.

And it could, in the long run, save the county and taxpayers some money.

"We will be reaching out to our insurance carrier to let them know we have our license back, and we’ll be able to show them all the initiatives and changes that are being made within the agency," said Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

A change and a new license, they hope, will restore the agency’s trust within the community.