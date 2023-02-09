Moscow fire displaces three people

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the building along Main Street in Moscow.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Three people are displaced after an early morning fire in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to a business along the 100 block of Main Street in Moscow just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found fire in a wall, and the flames worked their way to an apartment upstairs.

A barber shop also has some damage.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Investigators are searching for what caused it.

No one was hurt in this morning's fire in Lackawanna County.