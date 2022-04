Police say the bullet hole was discovered Wednesday, just above a door at the main entrance at Western Wayne Middle School.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A juvenile faces charges after firing a bullet into a school in Wayne County.

After reviewing a surveillance video, police say a 13-year-old was arrested.

The suspect faces charges of institutional vandalism and possession of a weapon on school property.