Bullet hole found at middle school

The hole was spotted in a window above the door at the main entrance.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a bullet hole was found at the Western Wayne Middle School.

The school's superintendent says it happened sometime overnight.

The district notified parents.

State police are continuing to look into the bullet hole.

