Funeral service held for a K-9 officer in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was at the funeral where dozens of police departments came out to honor the fallen four-legged officer.

WAVERLY, Pa. — It was a solemn day in Waverly Township laying to rest K-9 Wyatt, who suddenly passed away last week.

Many people were on hand to show their support for Officer Angelo Rudolfi and pay their respects to K-9 Wyatt. He was only 2 years old but left pawprints on many hearts.

"He was a great personable dog, and great on command dog of a lot of dogs that I've seen," said Harold Nudelman, Fraternal Order of Police.

The loss of Wyatt was very hard for Carbondale Police Officer Robert Williams and his K-9 Axel, having worked side by side with Officer Rudolfi and Wyatt for years.

"We worked with Wyatt and Angelo for about two years every Tuesday, every Sunday. So you know it's a hard time right now, but we'll get through it," said Officer Williams.

Dozens of officers from different municipalities, counties and state police turned out for Friday's service, and many we spoke with say they were thankful that there were so many here to show support for Wyatt.

"They were expecting maybe 15 to 20 cars, and we have well over that, well over that with officers as well. So it was a good turnout. I know Angelo appreciates it as well as the Waverly Police Department," Williams said.

As "Taps" played, and the flag was given to Officer Rudolfi, it was clear that despite their short time as partners, the bond was strong, and Wyatt's passing leaves a hole in the family's heart.

"The bond is there because that dog is willing to take a bullet for the handler," said Nudelman.

K-9 Wyatt's memory won't be forgotten. He will be memorialized forever in front of the Waverly Township Police Department.