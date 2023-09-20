Honesdale street piano tunes sense of community

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice talked to the group behind this unique art project.

HONESDALE, Pa. — As you walk along Main Street in downtown Honesdale, you'll notice something new, something that could prove to be instrumental to the borough: a white piano sits under the awning at Dragons Den Games and Hobbies.

Much like art, Lisa Glover from the Wayne County Arts Alliances hopes music, and this new art street piano sparks a sense of community.

"I saw this lovely piano outside with a sign on it that said 'Free, and I've seen these other street piano projects in big cities like Boston and I thought, we could do that here," said Glover.

The piano was sitting outside of David Figura's Brass & Woodwind on Main Street when Glover saw it.

The piano used to be his mother's, over the years it sat in the basement, sometimes used for lessons.

He loves Glover's idea to breathe new life into the old instrument.

"She mentioned that the piano would be painted and it would be moved from location to location and everyone who wanted to could play on it and I thought that's perfect because my mom, she's deceased now, was very community-minded," Figura said.

"I've heard the Pink Panther theme song and John Lennon's 'Let It Be', but I've also heard alot of people just dinkin around on the keys a little bit and it's just so great," Glover said.

The community piano is available for anyone to play, but if you don't know how to you can still participate. The Wayne County Arts Alliance is asking those in the community to come up with an art design for the piano.

"It's you know, it's not just here on the streets, but it's a really part of the community because it's been designed by the people who call this place home," Glover said.

Borough Council is allowing the Arts Alliance to house the community piano under the Fred R. Miller Pavilion on Main Street.

The arts organization is looking for donations to be able to store the piano in the winter and help keep it tuned.

"We're about any type of art, especially art that brings people together and helps them to experience something and music is really great at bringing people together," Glover said.

An art project that Glover hopes brings the community together in more ways than one.