Wallenpaupack Brewing Company's Pumpkin Ale tops USA Today list of best fall beers

The Wayne County brewery's Pumpkin Ale has been voted the best fall seasonal beer by USA Today readers.

Fall beer season is upon us, and one area brewery's pumpkin brew tops the list, according to USA Today readers.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company's Pumpkin Ale has been voted the best fall seasonal beer in USA Today's 10Best.

Wallenpaupack Brewing describes their Pumpkin Ale as "an exceptionally balanced pumpkin ale brewed with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg."

The brewery has another pumpkin-themed fall beer in the works.

Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale will be released on September 28th.

And for those of you who are fans of Talkback 16, the brewery has a tribute beer - Talkback Saison.

Here is the complete 10Best list:

Pumpkin Ale, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company Oktoberfest, Great Lakes Brewing Co. Dogtoberfest, Flying Dog Brewery Pumpkin Spice Yeti, Great Divide Brewing Co. Autumn Rye, Lake Placid Pub & Brewery Celebration IPA, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Fall, Maine Beer Company Night Owl, Elysian Brewing Pumking, Southern Tier Brewing Co. Punkin Ale, Dogfish Head Brewery

To be eligible for 10Best, nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers’ Choice Awards. From there, readers vote on their favorites.