Talkback on tap at Wayne County brewery

The brew, inspired by our popular Talkback 16 segment, is set to be back on tap at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company starting March 2.

HAWLEY, Pa. — For a segment that gets everyone talking, there's now the perfect brew to drink while watching.

Inspired by our Talkback 16, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley will once again have Talkback Saison.

"Saison is a Belgium-style beer. It's lighter in color, so pale yellow. Then you'll get some bananas. Some people get clove. There are all different kinds of flavors that come from the yeast," said Logan Ackerley, the head brewer.

They just started brewing the beer. Talkback Saison first debuted in 2019. Then came Talkback Feedback. Both beers were such a hit that they decided to brew up more of the original blend.

"The original idea was to have something that our local market could really relate to and just have some fun with. It's just a nice easy approachable beer for people. You figure, combine an approachable beer with a topic that people really enjoy. I mean, it's a winning combination," Ackerley said.

You can expect the new Talkback beer on tap in the next couple of weeks, and if you want it, you better get it quick because it's going to sell fast.

"We're only going to have about 60 cases of this beer. This is a pretty low number for us, so we expect it'll be gone in a couple of weeks. I would keep an eye out in the market if anybody's looking to get it or come to the brewpub," Ackerley said.

The brew is set to be on tap starting March 2.

So will the brew inspired by the segment make it on Talkback 16? We're pretty sure it will.