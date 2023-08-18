Downtown Hawley 2023 summer art auction to showcase how trash can be transformed into treasures

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us how this creative fundraiser is supporting community events, outside the area’s art scene.

BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Some artists in Wayne County are using their talents to turn trash cans into treasured art.

Alia Haig from Hawley likes to make anything an art project.

"This was one of my dreams as a kid, funny enough, to do that because I've always loved seeing the artists put their stuff on the street," Haig said.

With just a paintbrush, Alia turned a trash can into a treasured piece. After being displayed in downtown Hawley all summer, it's up for auction to raise money to support community events in their hometown.

"I have this almost emotional journey of seeing your work actually be seen, which is such a big deal because you really kind of hide to do art, to get away from things," Haig mentioned.

Artists throughout Wayne County volunteered their time to create a series of hand-painted trash cans for the annual 2023 Summer Art Auction. They say they couldn't let that empty space go to waste.

"It's boring to always paint on the same surface. So, it's great to explore and figure out what paint will stick to," explained Melissa DeChellis, the owner of The Craft Room.

DeChellis got the fundraiser idea after painting her own trash can for her studio, The Craft Room.

It took her eight hours to complete this masterpiece.

"These artists donate their time to paint these. They do not get paid. They are not recognized to their potential," she said.

They want to share their talents with people outside the art community in Wayne County.

Artists like Alia hope the people taking home the trash cans see a typical household item from a different point of view.

"I just like how people feel inspired by it, and maybe they'll turn it into a second piece," added Haig.

They hope people see downtown Hawley as a venue and an art exhibit.