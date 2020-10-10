Holiday Outdoor Extravaganza held in Honesdale

There were holiday gift baskets for kids and adults, gift ideas, and specialty foods at Grace Episcopal Church.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A church in Wayne County is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Grace Episcopal Church hosted a Holiday Outdoor Extravaganza.

Proceeds will benefit the church, which like many other organizations, had to cancel its largest fundraiser of the year because of the pandemic.

"We're quite disappointed that we can't do the St. Nicholas Faire and we have a big train show that day as well which we won't be able to have because of social distancing because of the COVID-19," said Sue Erb, wife of the Pastor at Grace Episcopal Church.