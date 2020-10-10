Groundbreaking ceremony held at 'Garden of Cedar'

The planned community garden will feature walkways, raised bed planters, and additional features.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A groundbreaking for a community garden was held in Lackawanna County.

It's all thanks to a man who hadn't visited the area in more than 40 years.

Frank Dubas, the President of The Garden of Cedar, visited his old college town a few years ago and decided to plant an idea along the 700 block of Cedar Avenue.

From that, grew the Garden of Cedar.

The ceremony including the planting of an apple tree.

"This is right on the track to the downtown," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. "The more that we can develop these connecting streets the better. So we're so excited and it's an opportunity again to have kids and families have just one more thing to do right here in Scranton."

Later this fall, more work will be done on walkways, raised bed planters, and additional features.