Boy Scouts host spaghetti dinner in Lackawanna County

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — Some Boy Scouts served up dinner in Lackawanna County.

Troop 251 hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at United Methodist Church along Glenburn Road.

The scouts sold about 300 meals.

All of the money raised from the takeout dinner will benefit trips and troop activities for the Boy Scouts.

"We've been waiting to do this thing for a long time in unexpected ways. I never imagined that we'd do it like this," said Andrew Hussain of Clarks Summit.